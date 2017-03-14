Gauthier Dance Performance Cancelled Tonight at The Joyce Theater
Due to inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions The Joyce Theater has cancelled this evening's opening performance of Gauthier Dance // Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart in the New York premiere of Marco Goecke's acclaimed evening-length work NIJINSKI. The new official opening for this engagement will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30pm.
