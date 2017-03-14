Gauthier Dance Performance Cancelled ...

Gauthier Dance Performance Cancelled Tonight at The Joyce Theater

Due to inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions The Joyce Theater has cancelled this evening's opening performance of Gauthier Dance // Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart in the New York premiere of Marco Goecke's acclaimed evening-length work NIJINSKI. The new official opening for this engagement will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30pm.

