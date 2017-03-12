For juveniles sentenced to Shakespear...

For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the world's a stage

" For some juvenile offenders, their choice is straight out of Hamlet: to act or not to act. Shakespeare & Company, a theater company in Lenox, Massachusetts, works with the courts to get youngsters who run afoul of the law sentenced to perform works of Shakespeare onstage as an alternative to community service or juvenile detention.

