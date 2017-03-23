Fight breaks out at Pro-Trump Hollywood MAGA rally; 2 arrested
HOLLYWOOD >> Two men were arrested Saturday during a march in support of President Donald Trump, after a passerby grabbed a supporter's hat and a fistfight broke out. The scuffle began about an hour into the march in Hollywood, where about 100 Trump supporters had descended, holding signs such as “Trump: Make America Great Again,” “Help Make California Shine Again” and “Keep Us Safe.” The Los Angeles Make America Great Again rally, considered the largest of the marches, started at noon near the Metro Hollywood/Vine subway stop.
