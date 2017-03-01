Elvis Presley's Graceland opens a new $45 million complex

Nearly four decades after Elvis sang his last tune, his legacy got a $45 million boost with the Thursday opening of a major new attraction at his Graceland estate -- an entertainment complex that Priscilla Presley says gives "the full gamut" of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. About 200 people streamed into "Elvis Presley's Memphis" after the late singer's wife cut a ribbon and allowed fans to see the $45 million complex for the first time.

