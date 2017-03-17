EgoPo Classic Theater Announces ANNA ...

EgoPo Classic Theater Announces ANNA by Brenna Geffers and the Anna Ensemble

On March 31, EgoPo presents Anna, a World Premiere adaptation of Tolstoy's Anna Karen ina. Playwright and Director Brenna Geffers brings literature's greatest heroine to new life with the help of a wandering theater troupe armed with a collection of rickety antiques and instruments.

