Does the State Theater/Palms building have a future after last month's fire?

When the former State Theater , 2616 W. State St., burned on Feb. 9, a cry went up on social media as folks who remembered the place as a rock and roll club first The Electric Ballroom and later The Palms lamented what looked like the final nail in the coffin of a once vibrant West Side landmark. Built as a neighborhood movie house in 1915, the theater continued to provide the area and the city with a variety of entertainments until 1991, when the last tenant, Hoops strip club, closed.

Chicago, IL

