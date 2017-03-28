Disney film executive delivers sobering message to theater owners on...
Dave Hollis is executive vice president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Hollywood's annual gathering of movie studios and theater owners in Las Vegas, known at CinemaCon, normally opens with a cheerleading speech for the movie business dominated by talk of box office records and global growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC