Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher celebr...

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher celebrated with tears, music and a Star Warsa tributes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter actresses will be honored at a public memorial on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the storied Hollywood Hills cemetery where both have been laid to rest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Thu Plant Valantiti 2
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Mar 17 Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC