Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher celebrated with tears, music and a Star Warsa tributes
In this Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter actresses will be honored at a public memorial on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the storied Hollywood Hills cemetery where both have been laid to rest.
