David Byrne, Ronald K. Brown, Theater of War and More Set for BRIC...
BRIC, Brooklyn's leading provider of free cultural programs, has announced the inaugural BRIC OPEN Festival, which will activate spaces throughout BRIC Arts The festival will illuminate the power of inclusive, participatory arts and media, testing ideas about the creation and consumption of culture. It will examine how artists and community members engage with each other to shape and enrich cultural programs and how participatory arts expand the voices and stories that sit at the center of artistic creation.
