David Byrne, Ronald K. Brown, Theater...

David Byrne, Ronald K. Brown, Theater of War and More Set for BRIC...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

BRIC, Brooklyn's leading provider of free cultural programs, has announced the inaugural BRIC OPEN Festival, which will activate spaces throughout BRIC Arts The festival will illuminate the power of inclusive, participatory arts and media, testing ideas about the creation and consumption of culture. It will examine how artists and community members engage with each other to shape and enrich cultural programs and how participatory arts expand the voices and stories that sit at the center of artistic creation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... 10 hr NE Jade 11
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... Tue Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Mar 17 Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods Mar 13 guest 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,753,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC