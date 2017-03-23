Cry Havoc and Kitchen Dog to Present ...

Cry Havoc and Kitchen Dog to Present Shots Fired and the Great American Sideshow This Summer

Today, Cry Havoc Theater Company announced the return of Shots Fired as well as the creation of a new work, The Great American Sideshow, both to be co-produced with Kitchen Dog Theater. In July, the company will return with a second run of Shots Fired which played to much acclaim and to sold-out houses earlier this year.

