Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Vincent Rodriguez III to Host Prospect Theater's 2017 Gala

Prospect Theater Company has announced the host for its 2017 Annual Gala event, "Prospect at the Penthouse: Reaching New Heights," to be held on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 6 - 10pm at Manhattan Penthouse . Vincent Rodriguez III , star of the critically-acclaimed Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning television musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will emcee the evening.

