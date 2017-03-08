Conductor Eckart Preu and the Stamford Symphony rehearsing for a show ...
Conductor Eckart Preu and the Stamford Symphony rehearsing for a show at the Palace Theater of Stamford. After 12 years as conductor, this is Preu's final season with the orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Mar 3
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Mar 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC