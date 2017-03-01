City Council Pressures Harvard Square Theater Owner to Make Plans for Property
Five years after the Harvard Square Theater closed its curtains, Cambridge city officials are pushing the owners of the long-vacant Church St. property to come up with a plan for its future soon-and threatening to seize the site if they do not. The Morningside Group-co-founded by billionaire investor Gerald Chan- bought the property in 2015 from real estate developer Richard L. Friedman, who had acquired it after the theater closed in July 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|7 min
|ERIC
|56
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|4 hr
|Ernest Teen
|9
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Tue
|john
|2
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC