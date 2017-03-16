Children's theater presents 'Madagascar, Jr.' on Pleasanton stage
Zoo animals who escape to find adventure in "Madagascar -- A Musical Adventure, Jr." are played by Liam Blecha, Aria Roach, Sophie Warnock and Valerie Moser. Alex the Lion and his gang of best friends will be on stage for the next two weekends as "Madagascar -- a Musical Adventure, Jr." comes to the Firehouse Arts Center.
