Children's theater presents 'Madagasc...

Children's theater presents 'Madagascar, Jr.' on Pleasanton stage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Zoo animals who escape to find adventure in "Madagascar -- A Musical Adventure, Jr." are played by Liam Blecha, Aria Roach, Sophie Warnock and Valerie Moser. Alex the Lion and his gang of best friends will be on stage for the next two weekends as "Madagascar -- a Musical Adventure, Jr." comes to the Firehouse Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... 14 hr Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods Mar 13 guest 1
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Mar 7 Here Kitty Kitty 1
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC