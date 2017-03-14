Chicago Shakespeare Theater Announces Madagascar ? a Musical Adventure

Chicago Shakespeare Theater continues its summer tradition of vibrant family programming with Madagascar - A Musical Adventure , directed and choreographed by Matt Raftery at the Theater's home on Navy Pier, July 13-August 27, 2017. Based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture, this wild and wacky new musical is written by Emmy Award-winner Kevin Del Aguila with original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan.

