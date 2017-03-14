Chicago Shakespeare Theater Announces Madagascar ? a Musical Adventure
Chicago Shakespeare Theater continues its summer tradition of vibrant family programming with Madagascar - A Musical Adventure , directed and choreographed by Matt Raftery at the Theater's home on Navy Pier, July 13-August 27, 2017. Based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture, this wild and wacky new musical is written by Emmy Award-winner Kevin Del Aguila with original music and lyrics by George Noriega and Joel Someillan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mon
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mon
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC