Cherokee playwright tackles love, climate change at Autry

When: Opens at 8 tonight and runs through March 26. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In “Fairly Traceable,” celebrated Cherokee playwright and attorney Mary Kathryn Nagle tells the romantic story of two Native American law students.

