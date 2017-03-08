Cherokee playwright tackles love, climate change at Autry
When: Opens at 8 tonight and runs through March 26. 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In “Fairly Traceable,” celebrated Cherokee playwright and attorney Mary Kathryn Nagle tells the romantic story of two Native American law students.
