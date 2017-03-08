Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resor...

Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.

It's easy to find comedian Scott Thompson in Las Vegas - just use his stage name. Ask for Carrot Top and you'll find he has a standing gig at the Luxor Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, where he's been a resident performer for over a decade.

