Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18.
It's easy to find comedian Scott Thompson in Las Vegas - just use his stage name. Ask for Carrot Top and you'll find he has a standing gig at the Luxor Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, where he's been a resident performer for over a decade.
