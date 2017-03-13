'Carmen' a Dance of Love, Betrayal, Murder
Without words, driven by a musical score, Northwest Dance Project will tell a tale of love, seduction, secrecy, betrayal and murder - with added splashes of comedy - in producing a story ballet for the first time. "Carmen," a world premiere put on by Resident Choreographer Ihsan Rustem and the esteemed dance company this week at Newmark Theatre, promises to be a lot of steamy and surprising fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|8 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|23 hr
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mon
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC