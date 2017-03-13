Canadian prime minister, Ivanka Trump catch Broadway musical
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - along with first daughter Ivanka Trump as a guest - welcomed a new musical that celebrates Canadian compassion and openness to international travelers following the Sept. 11 attacks.
