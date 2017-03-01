BWW Connecticut Theater Top Picks for March 2017
By Lauren Yarger March brings many offerings, as always in Connecticut theaters. There are a few top picks that really having me looking forward to getting in my theater seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|8 min
|ERIC
|56
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|4 hr
|Ernest Teen
|9
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Tue
|john
|2
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC