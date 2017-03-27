Bulgaria Marks World Theater Day with Ikar Awards
The Bulgarian Actors Union is organizing on Monday its annual ceremony for bestowing the "IKAR" awards on the occasion of the International Day of Theater. several anniversaries this time will be held under the dome of the circus "Balkan" in the new park "Vuzrajdane", announced the organizers of the event.
