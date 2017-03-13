Broadway theaters to stay open Tuesda...

Broadway theaters to stay open Tuesday night despite snow

Broadway producers have decided to keep theaters open Tuesday night for the hardy folks willing to brave the snow and sleet. Charlotte St. Martin , president of The Broadway League , says, "For visitors who are staying in hotels and can't get home, it's a great time to see a show.

