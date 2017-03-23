Bring 4K to your home theater setup with the Sony STR-DH770 A/V receiver

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly A/V receiver to add to your home theater setup then look no further than the versatile and high-value Sony STR-DH770 . Available for just $198 from Amazon , this 7.2 channel receiver is an affordable solution for any user with a 4K television who wants to get the most out of their home theater setup and enjoy TV shows, movies, and gaming in crisp Ultra HD.

