Big night planned for reopening of West Seattle's Admiral Theater
West Seattle's newly renovated Admiral Theater will celebrate its latest milestone Wednesday by looking back at its storied past. Four distinct eras will be recognized on the nautical-themed theater's freshly installed four screens, part of a $1.7 million refurbishment completed late last year that doubled the number of auditoriums.
