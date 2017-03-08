'Beauty and the Beast' aims to enchant a new generation
" In 1991, Disney struck gold with "Beauty and the Beast." The film enchanted audiences and critics alike, and raked in several hundred million dollars along the way, but also upended expectations of what an animated film could be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Thu
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Mar 3
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Mar 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC