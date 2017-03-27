Bay Street Theater Presents Hamptons International Film Festival Screening Of Judy Berlin
March 27, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts are pleased to announce that the Hamptons International Film Festival will continue their 25 Years: 25 Films series with a screening of Judy Berlin on Sunday, April 9 at 6:00pm, featuring a special appearance by lead actress Edie Falco. Ticket prices are $10 and are available online at www.baystreet.org and hamptonsfilmfest.org , or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday 11:00am to 5:00pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Sun
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC