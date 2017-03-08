Baby opera, New Order on Manchester Festival slate

Baby opera, New Order on Manchester F...

15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Music, drama, an exhibition about post-punk icons Joy Division and opera for babies are all on the agenda for the Manchester International Festival . The eclectic biannual arts festival runs June 29 to July 16 in the northwest England city renowned for its industrial heritage and rich creative scene.

