Baby opera, New Order on Manchester Festival slate
Music, drama, an exhibition about post-punk icons Joy Division and opera for babies are all on the agenda for the Manchester International Festival . The eclectic biannual arts festival runs June 29 to July 16 in the northwest England city renowned for its industrial heritage and rich creative scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|15 hr
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Mar 3
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Mar 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC