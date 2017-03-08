At Just 11 Years Old, Ty Waters Is Al...

At Just 11 Years Old, Ty Waters Is Already Building His Pop Legacy

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

Eleven-year-old Ty Waters channels the energy of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and others on his debut album, Only Human. Ty Waters is an 11-year-old singer from Vancouver, Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... 1 hr Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Tue Here Kitty Kitty 1
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) Mar 5 glenn 23
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Mar 3 ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Mar 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC