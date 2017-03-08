As Trump era begins, readers flock to dystopian fiction
Gloomy classics depicting societies gone terribly wrong have shot to the top of best-seller lists like Amazon in recent months, including George Orwell's "1984" and Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," prompting publishers to ramp up production decades after the books were first released.
