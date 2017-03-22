Ars Nova and Women's Project Theater ...

Ars Nova and Women's Project Theater Present 'Sundown, Yellow...

You would be hard pressed to find a more satisfying theatrical experience than the one being offered by the current Ars Nova/WP Theater production of "Sundown, Yellow Moon" by Rachel Bonds . Described as a "nighttime play with songs," this drama follows the crepuscular activities of a divorced father, his two grown daughters, and various other individuals with whose lives they intersect.

