An Episode of Immersive Theater Unravels for an Audience of Five
Here is a new series of immersive theater experiences in New York that will link an evolving web of characters and storylines propelled by loss. Each audience member who attended the week of previews for Here in February had a distinct story experience in a single Lower Manhattan space.
