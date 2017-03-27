Acadia Community Theater Presents, "Shrek, The Muscial"

Friday, April 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Non-profit theater group, Acadia Community Theater will perform Shrek, The Musical April 7th-9th at Mount Desert Island High School and April 14th-15th at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. Based on the DreamWorks Animation movie, the musical tells the story of the ogre, Shrek, who travels with his friend Donkey to rescue a princess so that she can marry a king and break a curse through true love's first kiss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.