a Rhythmic Circusa blends theater, music and dance
Fast-paced dancing feet, the earthy style of funky music and the innovative “beatboxing” takes to the Chico State Laxson Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., April 1. Chico Performances offers this one night of dancers and musicians in an inventive style of rapid-fire tap and a variety of musical genres from funk and R&B to gospel, salsa and Caribbean with “Rhythmic Circus” performing “Feet Don't Fail Me Now.” Rhythmic Circus is an internationally renowned 13 member percussive dance and musical ensemble from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since 2008, the troupe has performed in over 250 cities worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|13 hr
|NE Jade
|11
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Tue
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mar 13
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC