a Rhythmic Circusa blends theater, music and dance

Fast-paced dancing feet, the earthy style of funky music and the innovative “beatboxing” takes to the Chico State Laxson Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., April 1. Chico Performances offers this one night of dancers and musicians in an inventive style of rapid-fire tap and a variety of musical genres from funk and R&B to gospel, salsa and Caribbean with “Rhythmic Circus” performing “Feet Don't Fail Me Now.” Rhythmic Circus is an internationally renowned 13 member percussive dance and musical ensemble from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since 2008, the troupe has performed in over 250 cities worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.