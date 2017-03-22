a Rhythmic Circusa blends theater, mu...

a Rhythmic Circusa blends theater, music and dance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Fast-paced dancing feet, the earthy style of funky music and the innovative “beatboxing” takes to the Chico State Laxson Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., April 1. Chico Performances offers this one night of dancers and musicians in an inventive style of rapid-fire tap and a variety of musical genres from funk and R&B to gospel, salsa and Caribbean with “Rhythmic Circus” performing “Feet Don't Fail Me Now.” Rhythmic Circus is an internationally renowned 13 member percussive dance and musical ensemble from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since 2008, the troupe has performed in over 250 cities worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... 13 hr NE Jade 11
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... Tue Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Mar 17 Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods Mar 13 guest 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC