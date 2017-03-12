a oeGet Outa director Jordan Peele to receive CinemaCon director of the year award

CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced the news today that the sketch comedian-director will be presented with the honor at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on March 30 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. "With the phenomenon known as Get Out, Jordan Peele has instantaneously become a force to reckon with as a gifted and enormously talented director and filmmaker," said CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser.

