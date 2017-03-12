a oeGet Outa director Jordan Peele to...

a oeGet Outa director Jordan Peele to receive CinemaCon director of the year award

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced the news today that the sketch comedian-director will be presented with the honor at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on March 30 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. "With the phenomenon known as Get Out, Jordan Peele has instantaneously become a force to reckon with as a gifted and enormously talented director and filmmaker," said CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... 35 min Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Mar 17 Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods Mar 13 guest 1
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC