A media preview was held Tuesday, March 7, 2017, for

Jimmy Fallon ride in Orlando: Here's what we know Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon debuts April 6 at the Florida theme park. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://usat.ly/2mwGXzG Universal Orlando's newest attraction, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, will officially open April 6. While Jimmy Fallon''s in Orlando, the "Tonight Show" host will film some episodes here.

