A look at the threats, vandalism agai...

A look at the threats, vandalism against Jewish institutions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Jonathan Miller, left, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism; Malcolm Hoenlein, center, executive vice-chair of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, and Congresswoman Carolyn Malone... A former journalist fired for making up details in stories is accused of threatening eight Jewish institutions nationwide and New York's Anti-Defamation League in a bizarre plot to frame his ex-girlfriend. A former journalist fired for making up details in stories is accused of threatening eight Jewish institutions nationwide and New York's Anti-Defamation League in a bizarre plot to frame his ex-girlfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... 3 hr Dinnie 3
News Allah on Broadway. August Wilson's roots in the... 5 hr Coco loco 1
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... 22 hr ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Fri WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... Mar 1 Wise Guy 10
News Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in... Mar 1 guest 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC