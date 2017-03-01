a Fun Homea is a masterly, musical de...

a Fun Homea is a masterly, musical depiction of a family in denial

When: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, through April 1. Added 8 p.m. performance Monday, March 27; added 2 p.m. performance Thursday, March 30. Just when we thought theater had nowhere else to go, had no further means to crawl into our jaded hearts, “Fun Home” wandered onto the scene. It encapsulates the best of musical theater, the best of dramatic literature, and the best examples of how we are our own worst enemies.

