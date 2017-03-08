A Friendship Cut Short by Death Makes for Thoughtful Theater in Good Grief
In the preface to her extraordinarily eloquent play Good Grief , Ngozi Anyanwu tells us that it takes place between 1992 and 2005 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania - and also "at the beginning of time and the future." The story revolves around the droll and complex friendship between a young woman whose raw honesty is both her gift and her curse, and a thoughtful, unassuming young man she's known from childhood.
