A Blind Theatergoer's 'Hamilton' Lawsuit Aims Spotlight On Broadway Accessibility
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical Hamilton won 11 Tonys in 2016. It still draws sellout crowds to the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York as well to touring productions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|22 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mon
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mon
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC