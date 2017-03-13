a Beauty and the Beasta roars with mo...

a Beauty and the Beasta roars with monstrous $170M debut

This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast.” NEW YORK >> Disney's live-action “Beauty” was a beast at the box office, opening with an estimated $170 million in North American ticket sales and setting a new high mark for family movies. “Beauty and the Beast” blew past the previous record-holder for G- or PG-rated releases, according to studio estimates Sunday.

