a Beauty and the Beasta roars with monstrous $170M debut
This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast.” NEW YORK >> Disney's live-action “Beauty” was a beast at the box office, opening with an estimated $170 million in North American ticket sales and setting a new high mark for family movies. “Beauty and the Beast” blew past the previous record-holder for G- or PG-rated releases, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mar 13
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC