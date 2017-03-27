a An American in Parisa recalls the 1951 cinema classic at the Pantages
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday through April 9. The musical theater version of “An American in Paris” is somewhat the same as the 1951 Oscar-winning film version. If, however, you have favorite songs or Parisian backgrounds or styles of dance from the film, you might find they're not in the stage version's national tour, currently at the Pantages Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Thu
|Salons Esq
|2
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC