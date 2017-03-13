a A Wrinkle in Timea offers a good time for all ages at the Sierra Madre Playhouse

Mike Rose, Cate Jo, Kristyn Chalker, Lena Thomas and Boone Grigsby, from left, in “A Wrinkle in Time” at Sierra Madre Playhouse Imaginative direction, striking designs and two vivid performances bring the thrilling journey of Madeleine L'Engle's science-fantasy novel “A Wrinkle in Time” to life onstage at Sierra Madre Playhouse. Whether L'Engle's deeper messages could possibly have been woven through what is essentially young persons' theater - though a delight for adults, too - remains a reason for long chats after the show.

