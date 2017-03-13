a A Wrinkle in Timea offers a good time for all ages at the Sierra Madre Playhouse
Mike Rose, Cate Jo, Kristyn Chalker, Lena Thomas and Boone Grigsby, from left, in “A Wrinkle in Time” at Sierra Madre Playhouse Imaginative direction, striking designs and two vivid performances bring the thrilling journey of Madeleine L'Engle's science-fantasy novel “A Wrinkle in Time” to life onstage at Sierra Madre Playhouse. Whether L'Engle's deeper messages could possibly have been woven through what is essentially young persons' theater - though a delight for adults, too - remains a reason for long chats after the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|19 hr
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Thu
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mar 13
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC