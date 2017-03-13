a A Wrinkle in Timea offers a good ti...

a A Wrinkle in Timea offers a good time for all ages at the Sierra Madre Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Mike Rose, Cate Jo, Kristyn Chalker, Lena Thomas and Boone Grigsby, from left, in “A Wrinkle in Time” at Sierra Madre Playhouse Imaginative direction, striking designs and two vivid performances bring the thrilling journey of Madeleine L'Engle's science-fantasy novel “A Wrinkle in Time” to life onstage at Sierra Madre Playhouse. Whether L'Engle's deeper messages could possibly have been woven through what is essentially young persons' theater - though a delight for adults, too - remains a reason for long chats after the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... 19 hr Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Thu Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods Mar 13 guest 1
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Mar 7 Here Kitty Kitty 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC