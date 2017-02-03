YEN, Starring Lucas Hedges, Extends Into March at MCC Theater
MCC Theater has extended its critically acclaimed production of Anna Jordan 's Yen through March 4, 2017. It was previously scheduled through February 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Thu
|ERIC
|34
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Underground Cinema
|Jan 22
|Bored Too
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC