What do we do in the time of Trump? T...

What do we do in the time of Trump? The theater community is trying to figure out the answer.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ninme

For Adam Immerwahr, artistic director of Washington's Theater J, it was a no-brainer. As an offering in the company's upcoming season, he'd been mulling "Sotto Voce," a play by the Pulitzer-winning Nilo Cruz concerning the SS St. Louis, a German ocean liner filled with hundreds of Jewish refugees, that at the start of World War II was turned away by the United States and other nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ninme.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Sun Quiet Phart 5
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Sat ERIC 37
News Local African American Theater Reacts to Record... Jan 30 white liberals ma... 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Jan 25 Truthfully 1,655
News Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial... Jan 25 just saying 2
News Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can Jan 23 me Sammy 4
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC