US teen undergoes rare heart-lung transplant
"I want to do more stuff," says Spencer Kolman. His voice is a whisper, a painful-to-hear rasp as it comes across the telephone line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|12 hr
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|old timer
|1,657
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|16 hr
|Robello
|8
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|21 hr
|ERIC
|51
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|22 hr
|David
|8
|Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington...
|Sun
|Little Blue Alien
|3
|Gannon archivist in local films
|Sun
|Mongo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC