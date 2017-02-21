Tom Hank's debut book is due in October
In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actor's first book, "UNCOMMON TYPE: Some Stories," features 17 stories, each in some way involving a different typewriter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|8 hr
|ERIC
|53
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|Mon
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Mon
|old timer
|1,657
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|Mon
|Robello
|8
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Mon
|David
|8
|Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington...
|Sun
|Little Blue Alien
|3
|Gannon archivist in local films
|Feb 19
|Mongo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC