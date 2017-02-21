Tom Hank's debut book is due in October

Tom Hank's debut book is due in October

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actor's first book, "UNCOMMON TYPE: Some Stories," features 17 stories, each in some way involving a different typewriter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... 8 hr ERIC 53
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... Mon Faith 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Mon old timer 1,657
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... Mon Robello 8
News Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le... Mon David 8
News Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington... Sun Little Blue Alien 3
News Gannon archivist in local films Feb 19 Mongo 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC