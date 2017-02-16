THURGOOD Returns to Illusion Theater ...

THURGOOD Returns to Illusion Theater Following Minnesota Tour

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Following a well-received tour around Minnesota, the powerful one-man play, Thurgood , revisits the Twin Cities from March 9-19 at the Illusion Theater, located on the eighth floor of the Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. Based on the life of Justice Thurgood Marshall and starring one of the Twin Cities' most venerable actors, James Craven , Thurgood is an eye-opening, humorous and inspiring portrait of a true American hero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... 7 hr ERIC 46
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 17 hr Bob 3
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces Spring Tou... Tue Good 1
News Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le... Feb 12 Observes 4
News Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07) Feb 10 Q Public 2
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC