Theater Talk: Thrilling swordplay in T.O.y.'s Shakespeare Stealer
This week on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about the fast-paced swordplay at Theatre of Youth's THE SHAKESPEARE STEALER which is good for anyone 8 to 80 years old. STEVE continues at Buffalo United Artists at the Alleyway Theatre complex, described as "middle aged gay men behaving badly."
