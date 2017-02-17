Theater Review: A Colony of Broken People Explore Imagination, Sex,...
The Night Alive a ...a ...a ...a ... Through Feb. 25 North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre, Raleigh It can be a good thing when a set triggers flashbacks before a show begins. Prior to the first light cue in Honest Pint Theatre's The Night Alive , designer Thomas Mauney's squalid little flat took me back to the Hotel New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|13 hr
|Wildflower
|1,656
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|15 hr
|ERIC
|50
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|Thu
|Bob
|3
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces Spring Tou...
|Feb 14
|Good
|1
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 12
|Observes
|4
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Feb 10
|Q Public
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC