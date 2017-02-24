[THEATER] Plays together: Married playwrights debut two new comedies
Wait for it: Chris Lindsay-Abaire stars in Ayun Halliday's "Zamboni Godot," an all-female adaption of "Waiting for Godot." A theatrical family will launch two new comedies at the Brick theater in Williamsburg next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|4 hr
|JustAnObserver
|1
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|Sun
|Sanders
|6
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Sat
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 23
|ERIC
|55
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC